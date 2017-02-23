Hilton Head Christian girls go into deep freeze, out of playoffs

Of all the ways Hilton Head Christian could have exited the SCISA Class 2A girls’ basketball playoffs, this scenario almost certainly never crossed their minds.
Ten points in the second half. And with centerpiece Macee Tamminen at the end of the bench.
It added up to a 39-31 semifinal loss Thursday to Calhoun Academy, a stunner that stopped the Eagles cold two steps short of a possible second state title in three years.
“They know they didn’t play well,” coach Kenny Conroy said after the Eagles suffered just their third loss of the season. “We just fell apart in the second half. For us to only score 10 points in a half is almost unheard of for us.”
Tamminen tallied 21 points, including eight of HHCA’s 10 points after halftime, but was sent to the bench after fouling out on a drive through the lane with 2:22 left and the Eagles trailing 33-31. The Eagles had no second option, getting off just two shots in the final sequence.
“That’s the first time all year (to see her foul out), so we were in uncharted waters a little bit,” Conroy said. “When your leader fouls out, that’s tough. A couple of calls, who knows? The charge call is a tough call. To have three of them called on her is a difficult thing.”
A sequence just 12 seconds into the game also might have been critical, as Tamminen was whistled for the game’s first foul when it appeared Callie Haertel was the one who made contact. The Eagles didn’t challenge, and it may have haunted them in the end.
“A foul’s a foul,” Conroy said, “even if it’s in the first five seconds of the game.”
It seemed like it wouldn’t matter when the Eagles (24-3) ran out an an 11-point lead early in the second quarter, fueled largely by Tamminen’s long-range marksmanship.
The senior, a unanimous choice as Region 4-2A Player of the Year, knocked down three 3-pointers — one from NBA range — on the way to 13 first-half points. Her third gave the Eagles a 19-8 lead with 4:41 left, and HHCA led 21-14 at halftime.
The second half, though, proved a complete turnaround.
Calhoun Academy’s defense didn’t give Tamminen as many looks, and Jossie Frazier couldn’t get several shots from inside the lane to fall. The Cavaliers scored 11 of the first 13 points after the break, tying the contest on Kendall Fleming’s 3-pointer with 3:20 left in the quarter.
The game remained tight into the fourth quarter, with another deep Tamminen 3-pointer tying the game for the last time at 31-31. Kristen Cherry put Calhoun Academy back ahead with a putback with 3:47 left, and the teams exchanged turnovers for the next 100 seconds.
Tamminen missed a 3-pointer that would have put the Eagles ahead with 2:30 left, then picked up her fourth foul as she challenged the rebounder. After a Cavalier miss, Tamminen drove the lane and dished off to Brielle McCarthy — but bowled over a defender in the process.
“It wasn’t like we didn’t have good looks,” Conroy said. “We had good looks, but the shots just weren’t falling. That’s why it’s just a game. When they’re falling, you’re happy. When they’re not falling, you’re not happy.”
Fleming and Sarah Swatts scored 11 points each for Calhoun Academy, which reached Saturday’s final by coming through as a No. 2 seed. Frazier and Brielle McCarthy had four points apiece for HHCA.
