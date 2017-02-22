Prep boys shake off early deficit to reach SCISA Class 2A semifinals

Hilton Head Prep 63, Spartanburg Christian 50: Haddith Stewart and Mac Orie scored 15 points apiece as the Dolphins overcame Spartanburg Christian’s hot start to cruise into the semifinals of the SCISA Class 2A tournament in Sumter.
The Warriors hit from long range to scored 13 of the game’s first 15 points and led 17-6 after the opening quarter. Prep (22-4) narrowed the deficit to eight points by halftime, then fired up its offense with a 24-point third quarter.
Ian Plummer added 12 points for the Dolphins, while Stone McDonald’s 10 points gave them four players in double figures.
“Teams win games, and that was definitely a team win,” Prep coach Jerry Faulkner said. “We played nine players and they all contributed to the win.”
The Dolphins advanced to play Thursday night against powerhouse Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach, which has won five SCISA titles in the past nine years and currently boasts three NCAA Division I recruits.
