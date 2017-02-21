Beaufort Academy boys punch ticket to SCISA Class 1A semifinals

Beaufort Academy 65, Covenant Christian 60: Kevin Williams poured in 25 points and Luke Harper tallied 23, powering the Eagles into the semifinals of the SCISA Class 1A tournament.
Freshman Dawson Coleman made it three Eagles in double figures by scoring 14 points, helping BA capture its fourth straight win after enduring a rough patch near the end of the regular season.
The Eagles (17-7) have been playing since Jan. 6 under the direction of assistant Izell Sutton, who stepped into the top role when Chip Dinkins underwent emergency heart surgery. Dinkins was hospitalized for nearly six weeks, returning home just last week as the Eagles prepared for their playoff opener.
Next up is a showdown Thursday night in Sumter against Charleston Collegiate, which extended its winning streak to six games after dispatching Richard Winn.
Javonte Cooke paced Covenant Christian (16-4) with 29 points.
