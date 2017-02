Ridgeland-Hardeeville loses playoff game on 3 at buzzer

Ridgeland-Hardeeville fell to Brookland-Cayce in their Class 3A semifinal state playoff game on a three-point shot at the buzzer. Right before Lloyd Hemming's game-winner, Jaguars guard Tre'Von Anderson had put the team up by one, 65-64, on a reverse lay-in with six seconds. Just enough time for Hemming to launch a deep three to give the Bearcats a 67-65 victory.