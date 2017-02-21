3-pointer at the buzzer puts Brookland-Cayce over Ridgeland-Hardeeville 67-65

Lloyd Hemming’s leaning 23-footer at the buzzer capped off a thrilling night of Class 3A boys basketball Tuesday at Estill High School, and Hemming’s Brookland-Cayce squad advanced to the Lower State finals with a 67-65 victory that left Ridgeland-Hardeeville’s players and fans stunned.
Just moments before Hemming’s heroics, Tre’Von Anderson had sent the pro-Jaguars crowd into hysteria with a contested basket in the lane and a one-point lead. But the Bearcats reacted quickly and inbounded the ball without hesitating, pushing it upcourt in a matter of seconds. They got the ball in Hemming’s hands and he knew what to do with it. He elevated over a pair of Jaguars and hit nothing but net for the game-winning 3-pointer, sending Brookland-Cayce’s players streaming onto the floor to mob their star.
Hemming finished with 17 points for Brookland-Cayce (18-8), which heads into the Lower State finals riding a 15-game win streak.
“That’s Lloyd Hemming,” said Bearcats coach Robert Wells. “He’s the 3A player of the year in the state of South Carolina. I expect him to do things like that. He’s been doing it all year, hitting buzzer-beaters — it’s just that this one’s the biggest one of the season.”
Dominique Perry had a game-high 23 points for the Bearcats.
Anderson led Ridgeland-Hardeeville with 20 points. Kam Waddy added 15 points and four steals for the Jaguars (18-7). Rashamel Butler had 11 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. Terry Pusha Jr. had eight rebounds in the loss.
