Hilton Head Christian girls advance to 4th straight SCISA semifinals

Macee Tamminen tallied 18 points to help Hilton Head Christian overcome a cold offensive start and book its fourth consecutive trip to the SCISA girls’ basketball semifinals Monday, grinding out a 43-37 triumph over Palmetto Christian.
Jossie Frazier scored all 10 of her points in the second half as the Eagles (24-2) finally broke free from Palmetto Christian, leading by as many as 11 points in the final quarter.
That earned them a Class 2A semifinal meeting Thursday against Calhoun Academy, which upset Spartanburg Day on the other side of the bracket. HHCA is seeking a second state title in three years, winning the 2015 crown with a win over Palmetto Christian in the final.
Brielle McCarthy chipped in with eight points Monday, while Sydney DeSimone added six.
