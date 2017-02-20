Ridgeland-Hardeeville's Waddy: 'Really wanted' waiver to play at home

Before the Ridgeland-Hardeeville girls basketball playoff game in Ridgeland on Feb. 20, 2017, we strolled around the gym talking to cheerleaders, and boys basketball players, about the somewhat odd predicament the guys are in once again: having to play a "home" playoff game about 30 miles away at Estill High School. The South Carolina High School League on Feb. 20 rejected the school’s appeal to keep Tuesday night’s Class 3A showdown against Brookland-Cayce on campus, where the Jaguars’ home court falls about 80 seats shy of the league’s minimum seating standard.