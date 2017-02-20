Ridgeland-Hardeeville knocks off Manning to make it into Final Four

The Ridgeland-Hardeeville girls basketball team overcame a sluggish start against Manning on Monday night in Ridgeland to win their Class 3A Lower State semifinal playoff game 56-51.
Frederick Toomer’s team, which lost just once in region play all season, trailed 18-10 after the first quarter.
After climbing back to take a one-point lead into halftime, 27-26, the Jaguars steadily stretched their advantage.
Up by five after the third quarter, the home crowd was at its raucous best when the Jaguars scored to make it 48-39 with 5:10 to go in the fourth.
Quanajia Drayton led Ridgeland-Hardeeville with 17 points.
Timothea Green had an unusual double-double, scoring 12 points to go with 11 steals.
Freshman Marlaysia Westbrook had 11 points and seven rebounds, and Shania Douglas tallied nine points and seven rebounds.
The Jaguars will play Bishop England in the Lower State final on Saturday in Florence.
