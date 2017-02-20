Jaguars lose appeal, must take another home boys’ playoff game on road

For the third consecutive year, Ridgeland-Hardeeville will be home on the road for its Lower State boys’ basketball semifinal.
The South Carolina High School League on Monday rejected the school’s appeal to keep Tuesday night’s Class 3A showdown against Brookland-Cayce on campus, where the Jaguars’ home court falls about 80 seats shy of the league’s minimum seating standard.
The contest instead will be played at either Estill High, about 30 miles north of the RHHS campus, or perhaps Battery Creek. That won’t be settled until late Monday, hinging on whether the Estill girls remain alive in the Class 1A playoffs.
“It’s just what the rules are in the High School League,” said Michael Jordan, Jasper County athletics director. “I also know that if they did it for us, they’d have to do it for other schools that have the same issue.”
Jordan added that he’d work in the coming months to line up support for easing the SCHSL’s 1,500-seat minimum, which is “really a big issue” with several smaller schools.
That won’t change the situation Tuesday, when the Jaguars (18-6) seek a second trip to the Lower State final in a three-year span. RHHS got all the way to the Class 2A final two years ago before succumbing to Keenan.
The Jaguars have won 10 of their past 11 outings; Brookland-Cayce (17-8) carries a 14-game winning streak into the showdown.
Estill High is not unfamiliar territory for the Jaguars, who have split their playoff games there the past two years. They beat Battery Creek in a 54-53 thriller two years ago decided on Gaylus Bailey’s putback with 24 seconds left, but fell to Timberland last February.
“There are not enough thank-yous we can give to Estill High School for helping us the previous two years, and what we might work out here,” Jordan said.
That said, he also wouldn’t rule out a phone call to someone that knows something about reconfiguring a gym.
“We’d have to have some professionals come in and see what our options are,” he said. “My number one concern is the safety issue for all involved.
“This is playoff time. Every kid, when they’re on the court, they’re going full speed. They’re diving for loose balls. We’d be concerned about not only putting student-athletes in harm’s way, but putting fans in harm’s way. But it’s something we will address.”
