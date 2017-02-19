High school basketball playoffs: Beaufort Academy boys vs. Faith Christian

Beaufort Academy 55, Faith Christian 35: Freshman Dawson Coleman erupted for 25 points to help send the Eagles into the second round of the SCISA Class 1A boys’ playoffs Saturday, rolling in their first game since coach Chip Dinkins returned home from heart surgery.
Luke Harper added 15 points for Beaufort Academy (16-7), moving past the 1,000-point mark for his career. Kevin Williams, who entered the playoffs off three straight 30-point outings, tallied just nine points.
The Eagles advanced to a showdown Tuesday night against top-seeded Covenant Christian.
Saturday’s victory came two days after the team surprised Dinkins by greeting him upon his arrival home from Charleston’s Roper Hospital, where he spent two weeks in physical therapy rehab. That followed a month at MUSC in Charleston recovering from Jan. 6 surgery to repair a torn aorta.
Dinkins did not travel with the team to Charleston for Saturday’s game. Assistant Izell Sutton has coached the Eagles since Dinkins fell ill.
