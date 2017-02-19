High school basketball playoffs: Hilton Head Prep boys vs. Lee Academy

Hilton Head Prep 68, Lee Academy 46: Javonne Watson scored 20 points and Haddith Stewart tallied 14 as the Dolphins never trailed in their SCISA Class 2A playoff opener in Sumter.
The Dolphins (21-4) outscored Lee Academy in every quarter, even after giving their bench players plenty of minutes. Prep will return to Sumter on Tuesday for a second-round matchup against Spartanburg Christian.
“It was like a home game for R.E. Lee who was about 30 minutes away,” Prep coach Jerry Faulkner said. “I’m pleased our four seniors get to put on their uniforms at least one more time and that everyone on the team has a chance to play in the state tournament.”
