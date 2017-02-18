High school basketball result: Beaufort Academy boys vs. Faith Christian

Beaufort Academy defeated Faith Christian 55-35 in Saturday’s first round of SCISA playoffs.
Eagles freshman Dawson Coleman led all scorers with 25 points. He nailed each of his seven free throws.
Beaufort Academy’s Luke Harper scored 15 points and hit the 1,000-career points total in the second half. His 1,000th point was scored the charity stripe.
The Eagles’ Kevin Williams finished with nine points.
Levi Watts led Faith Christian with 15 points..
Beaufort Academy will travel to Sumter on Tuesday to face the winner of Covenant Christian-Laurens Academy winner in the quarterfinals.
