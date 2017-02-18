HHCA’s Macee Tamminen, BA’s Kevin Williams earn top honors in SCISA region

Hilton Head Christian’s Macee Tamminen, who sat out last year with a torn ACL, was the unanimous choice as Girls’ Player of the Year and Eagles coach Kenny Conroy was honored as top coach as SCISA’s Region 4-2A unveiled its all-region teams.
Beaufort Academy’s Kevin Williams was the boys’ Player of the Year, putting on a strong finish as the Eagles nailed down a top seed in the SCISA Class 1A playoffs.
Tamminen was a cornerstone in HHCA’s SCISA Class 2A title in 2015 but endured a long road after tearing knee ligaments during last year’s preseason.
She bounced right back this winter, averaging 18 points per game in propelling the Eagles to a 22-2 season and unbeaten run through region opponents. Tamminen knocked down 53 3-pointers over the course of her season, surpassing 1,000 career points in mid-January.
HHCA teammates Jossie Frazier and Brielle McCarthy joined Tamminen on the all-region team. Thomas Heyward also placed two on the squad with Ellie Bryan and Jamie Davis, with Hilton Head Prep’s Catherine Sheehan rounding out the squad.
Williams averaged 21.1 points for Beaufort Academy, helping the Eagles to a 15-7 record even as they played mostly a SCISA 2A schedule. He topped the 30-point mark in each of BA’s final three games, including a 67-65 upset of Hilton Head Prep to end the regular season.
Prep’s Javonne Watson and Haddith Stewart also made the all-region boys’ team, along with John Paul II’s Rashad Battiste.
Jeff Shain: 843-706-8123, @jeffshain
SCISA All-Region selections
Boys
Player of the Year: Kevin Williams, Beaufort Academy.
First Team: Javonne Watson, Hilton Head Prep; Rashad Battiste, John Paul II; Haddith Stewart, Hilton Head Prep; James Moore, Bethesda Academy; Jacob Boyd, St. Andrew’s.
Second Team: Karl Johnson, John Paul II; Mac Orie, Hilton Head Prep; Cole Webster, Hilton Head Christian; Stone McDonald, Hilton Head Prep; Luke Harper, Beaufort Academy.
Girls
Player of the Year: Macee Tamminen, Hilton Head Christian.
First Team: Catherine Sheehan, Hilton Head Prep; Brielle McCarthy, Hilton Head Christian; Ellie Bryan, Thomas Heyward; Jossie Frazier, Hilton Head Christian; Jamie Davis, Thomas Heyward.
Second Team: Kiersten Clark, Hilton Head Prep; Emily Sims, St. Andrew’s; Amelia Huebel, Beaufort Academy; Alanya DeLong, Thomas Heyward; Mary Keane, Beaufort Academy.
Comments