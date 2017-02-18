High school basketball playoffs: HH Prep girls vs. Spartanburg Christian

Spartanburg Christian 33, Hilton Head Prep 32: The Dolphins took the defending state champions down to the wire, but couldn’t get a fourth-quarter lead to stand up and were eliminated from SCISA Class 2A contention.
Prep held a 26-18 advantage after three quarters and gave up only two field goals in the final period. But Spartanburg Christian’s ability to work the ball inside and draw fouls led to 11 free throws over the fourth quarter.
Catherine Sheehan scored 15 points and dished out three assists to lead Prep (11-10), while Alana McCallion had seven points and 11 rebounds.
