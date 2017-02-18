High School Basketball

February 18, 2017 10:03 AM

High school basketball playoffs: Beaufort Academy girls vs. St. John’s Christian

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Beaufort Academy 52, St. John’s Christian 45: Kendall Duncan scored 13 points as the Eagles overcame an early deficit to notch their first SCISA Class 1A playoff victory in three years.

Mary Keane and Amelia Huebel tossed in another 10 points apiece for Beaufort Academy (10-10), which converted a season-best 18 free throws on the evening.

Emily Ann Hiers added nine points and Karolina Struharova contributed seven for the Eagles, who advanced to a Monday contest in Sumter against top-seeded Laurens Academy (24-3).

Related content

High School Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Ridgeland-Hardeeville bounces Loris, on to Lower State semis

View more video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos