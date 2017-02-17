Ridgeland-Hardeeville bounces Loris, on to Lower State semis

The Ridgeland-Hardeeville boys basketball team pulled away from Loris in the second half of their Class 3A second-round state playoff game for an 85-62 victory, on Feb. 17, 2017, in Ridgeland. The Jaguars will host Brookland-Cayce in the Lower State semifinals on Feb. 21. The site of that contest has not yet been determined. What has been determined, as you'll see, is Jeremiah Faber's team is athletic and fun to watch.