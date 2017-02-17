Jaguars take another step toward title

The Ridgleland-Hardeeville boys basketball team is one win away from playing for another Lower State championship after running away from Loris for an 85-62 victory Friday night in Ridgeland.
For one half at least, the Class 3A second-round playoff contest was tight.
Tied 22-all with 5:55 to play in the second quarter, the Jaguars outpaced the Lions the remainder of the frame to take a 38-30 lead into the break.
Jaguars coach Jeremiah Faber gave his players a stern lecture at intermission.
“I said (to them), ‘It's all about life. ... and you’ve got to fight sometimes. There’s some difficult times, but you got to stand up and fight,’” said Faber, who in December became just the 12th coach in South Carolina boys basketball history to reach 500 career victories.
Ridgeland-Hardeeville erupted for 28 points in the third period to go up 66-53. Playing with the passion their coach asked for at halftime, the Jaguars held the Lions to nine points in the final quarter.
All-state senior Tre'Von Anderson led the Jaguars with 33 points to go along with 10 rebounds. Kamrin Waddy had 19 points. Rashamel Butler added 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Ridgeland-Hardeeville will host Brookland-Cayce on Tuesday at a site to be determined.
