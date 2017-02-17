High school basketball result: Beaufort Academy girls vs. St. John’s Christian

Beaufort Academy overcame an early deficit and rallied to beat St. John’s Christian 52-45 in Monck’s Corner on Friday.
The Lady Eagles (10-10) applied outstanding defensive pressure to take away scoring opportunities.
Offensively, they limited their turnovers and shot a season-high 18 of 28 from the free-throw line.
Kendall Duncan led Beaufort Academy with 13 points. Mary Keane and Amelia Huebel added 10 points each, and Emily Ann Hiers and Karolina Struharova chipped in nine and seven points, respectively.
Maya Brown led SJC (18-7) with 21 points.
The Lady Eagles will play in the semifinal round of the SCISA playoffs at Wilson Hall in Sumter on Monday afternoon.
