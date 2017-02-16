Ridgeland-Hardeeville crushes Loris 68-38, advances to third-round contest

For one quarter Thursday night, it looked as though the Ridgeland-Hardeeville High School girls basketball team was going to have a battle on its hands. For the other three quarters, it looked like the Jaguars are unstoppable.
The Jaguars smothered Loris with relentless full-court pressure in their second-round matchup of the Class 3-A playoffs, coming up with an incredible 36 steals in a 68-38 victory at Ridgeland.
Junior guard Timothea Green was a blur, sprinting all over the court and finishing with a whopping 15 steals and 10 points to help the Jaguars (20-5) advance to a third-round contest on Monday, which they will host.
At times, it seemed as though there were six or seven Jaguars on the floor.
“We try to play a lot of pressure defense, and if it feels that way to the other team, then that means we’re doing our job,” Jaguars coach Frederick Toomer said.
The Jaguars only led 14-12 after one quarter, hindered by six turnovers. But their suffocating pressure forced the Lions to commit 13 turnovers in the second quarter, and the home team went into halftime with a comfortable lead of 14 points.
Green had eight of her steals in the decisive second quarter. She zipped all over the floor, chasing down loose balls and errant passes.
“That’s how she plays — she’s everywhere on defense,” Toomer said.
The press continued to pester the Lions in the third quarter, and the Jaguars’ lead grew to 22 points. They never took their foot off the gas, running away with the 30-point win.
Jamee Mack was on fire from the field, knocking down four 3-pointers and finishing with a game-high 22 points for Ridgeland-Hardeeville. Quanajia Drayton controlled the offense as usual and came away with 16 points and eight rebounds. Shania Douglas added seven points and six steals for the Jaguars.
Ikela Green was the only player for Loris (18-10) to finish in double figures, scoring 11 points.
