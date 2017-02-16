2 Jaguars attain All-State basketball honors

Ridgeland-Hardeeville, which swept both Region 8-3A basketball titles this season, also was the only area school to have a representative on both girls’ and boys’ All-State teams as voted on by the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association.
Senior Trei’von Anderson was named to the boys’ Class 3A squad after leading the Jaguars in scoring for the second consecutive season, posting averages of 18.5 points and 3.7 rebounds. Quanajia Drayton landed on the girls’ Class 3A team, averaging 13.5 points before the postseason.
Bluffton’s Jermaine Patterson, the 2016 Island Packet/Beaufort Gazette Boys’ Player of the Year, also is on the boys’ Class 3A squad. The junior carried much of the Bobcats’ scoring load, averaging 27.1 points this season.
Whale Branch’s Kenny Brown, meantime, was named to the Class 2A boys’ team after helping the Warriors claim a share of the Region 6 title.
Kamryn Jackson, whose last-second heroics helped Hilton Head Island rise from an 0-23 season to the Region 8-4A title, was named to the Class 4A All-State team. Jackson twice lifted the Seahawks to victory with last-second shots, with a third sending the game to overtime in an eventual win over Beaufort.
Battery Creek’s Taquasia Lampkin joined Drayton on the Class 3A girls’ team after averaging 12.2 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Dolphins.
Area All-State selections
Boys
Class 3A: Trei’von Anderson, Ridgeland-Hardeeville; Jermaine Patterson, Bluffton.
Class 2A: Kenny Brown, Whale Branch.
Girls
Class 4A: Kamryn Jackson, Hilton Head Island.
Class 3A: Quanajia Drayton, Ridgeland-Hardeeville; Taquasia Lampkin, Battery Creek.
