High school basketball playoffs: Hilton Head Island boys vs. Lakewood

Lakewood 90, Hilton Head Island 56: The Gators knocked down eight 3-pointers in the second half to break things open, handing the Hilton Head boys the same fate as the same matchup between girls’ teams one night earlier.
Bryce Singleton scored 15 points and Trevor Wright added 12 for the Seahawks (11-13), who struggled to defend Lakewood’s outside marksmanship. The Gators (18-6) tallied 13 3-pointers by the end of the night, also converting 17 of 19 free throws.
The outcome snapped a four-game Hilton Head winning streak that propelled the Seahawks into the final playoff spot from Region 8-4A. On Tuesday, Lakewood’s girls upended region champ Hilton Head in their opening matchup.
