High school basketball playoffs: Whale Branch boys vs. Andrews

Whale Branch 66, Andrews 34: The Warriors cruised easily to their 14th victory in their past 16 outings, advancing to a Class 2A second-round showdown against No.5 Marion on Saturday night.
Whale Branch (19-6) bounced back quickly from the disappointment of its loss to No.3 Burke to settle Region 6-2A’s the top playoff seed, when the Warriors were outscored 10-4 over the final three minutes of a one-point defeat.
The Warriors’ only two losses since the Christmas holidays have come against Burke.
