High school basketball playoffs: Ridgeland-Hardeeville boys vs. Pelion

Ridgeland-Hardeeville 68, Pelion 51: Rashamel Butler rang up 10 points during a 13-0 Jaguars scoring spree to close out the first half, breaking open a close game and sending RHHS into the second round of the Class 3A playoffs.
The Jaguars (17-6) trailed 23-22 midway through the second quarter when Trei’von Anderson’s basket ignited the burst. Butler followed with four consecutive baskets that put Pelion on its heels.
Anderson finished with 17 points and three assists for RHHS, which advanced to a second-round matchup Friday night at home against Loris. The Jaguars hold the top seed in the Lower State, keeping them at home as long as they remain alive.
Kamrin Waddy contributed 10 points, six assists and eight steals to the Jaguars’ cause. Richard Kollie paced Pelion with 16 points, while Dayrun Keith had 13.
