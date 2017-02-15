High school basketball result: Beaufort Academy boys at Hilton Head Prep

Beaufort Academy 67, Hilton Head Prep 65: Kevin Williams scored 32 points and Luke Harper knocked down five 3-pointers as the Eagles derailed Hilton Head Prep’s quest to finish off an unbeaten region schedule.
Williams’ night included a perfect 8-for-8 performance at the free-throw stripe, while Harper finished with 23 points for the Eagles (15-7, 8-6 region).
Javonne Watson poured in 31 points to pace the Dolphins (20-4, 13-1), which saw a five-game winning streak snapped. Haddith Stewart chipped in another 14 points.
Both teams wound up being slotted atop their respective playoff brackets for the SCISA state tournament that begins Saturday.
Hilton Head Prep heads to Sumter for its Class 2A opener against R.E. Lee. Beaufort Academy, classified as Class 1A, draws Faith Christian to start its postseason in Charleston.
Comments