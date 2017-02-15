High school basketball result: John Paul II girls at Hilton Head Christian

Hilton Head Christian 69, John Paul II 33: Macee Tamminen scored 22 points and Brielle McCarthy added 20 as the Eagles completed an unbeaten run through region play and locked up a top seed in the SCISA Class 2A playoffs.
Jossie Frazier added 13 points for HHCA (22-2, 12-0 region), which extended its winning streak to 10 games. The Eagles’ only losses this season have come against Georgia’s Frederica Academy.
HHCA begins its postseason schedule Friday night when the Eagles take on Williamsburg Academy in Summerville.
Abigail Barker paced John Paul II with had 13 points and eight rebounds. Freshman Tkai Devore added eight, ending a run in which she had four consecutive double/doubles.
