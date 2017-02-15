High school basketball result: Beaufort Academy girls at Hilton Head Prep

Hilton Head Prep 38, Beaufort Academy 24: Catherine Sheehan shouldered the Senior Night scoring load with 24 points as the Dolphins secured a SCISA Class 2A playoff berth.
Ayannah Thompson tossed in eight points and Kierstin Clark had five points for the Dolphins (11-9, 7-5), which finished third in the region. Prep travels to Columbia for its playoff opener Friday night against Spartanburg Christian.
The Eagles also have postseason plans, turning their attention to a Class 1A playoff matchup Friday night against St. John’s Christian in Summerville.
