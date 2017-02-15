High School Basketball

February 15, 2017 9:43 AM

High school basketball result: John Paul II boys at Hilton Head Christian

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Hilton Head Christian 50, John Paul II 40 (2 OT): Floyd Hargrove scored 13 points and the Eagles used free throws to keep JP2 at bay in the second overtime.

J.D. Monts added 10 points and five rebounds for the Eagles (10-14, 7-7), who led by 11 after one quarter but watched JP2 chip away to tie the game 35-35 after regulation. After a scoreless first overtime, the Eagles wrested control in the second.

Lindsay Franklin tallied 10 points to lead John Paul II (18-8, 7-7), which still landed a SCISA Class 2A playoff berth. The Golden Warriors will open against Spartanburg Christian on Saturday in Columbia.

