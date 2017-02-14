Hilton Head girls go down to wire in playoff game

The Hilton Head High School girls basketball team trailed Lakewood by double digits against in the first half of their opening round playoff game, Feb. 14, 2017. The Seahawks ended up making it a tight game, falling 40-38.
Josh Mitelman Staff video

High School Basketball

Beaufort Academy exchange student scores basket in final game

Joelle Zingg, No. 4, scores her first and only points of the season for Beaufort Academy in the Eagles' final regular season game against Charleston Collegiate on Feb. 16 in Charleston. Zingg, a Swiss exchange student who had never played competitive basketball, achieved her personal goal of making a basket with under 4 minutes left in the fourth quarter. The Eagles won 56-33.

Traffic

U.S. 17 widening project: What locals think

Near the intersection of S.C. 315 and U.S. 17 in Jasper County on Feb. 14, 2017, the folks we spoke with about the S.C. Dept. of Transportation's planned widening of Highway 17 were just anxious for it to get going. "Long overdue," is how one man described the project. The DOT has proposed improving U.S. 17 (Speedway Boulevard) from the I-16 Spur on Hutchinson Island in Chatham County, approximately 4.2 miles north to S.C. 315. Everyone we talked with agreed on one thing: something needs to be done to make the aforementioned intersection safer. The DOT's plans, released this week, include addressing the notoriously dangerous intersection. The public is invited to a meeting to discuss the project on Feb. 23, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Hardeeville Elementary School, which is located at 150 Hurricane Alley.

Local Military News

Meet Parris Island drill instructor named 'top hat' in the Corps

The iconic Marine Corps drill instructor is heralded as representative of the Corps' top 10 percent, and every year, of the more-than-1,000 drill instructors in the Marine Corps, one is recognized as the best. This year, that drill instructor comes from Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island. When you first meet gunnery Sgt. Vitali Kholodov you likely will not think he's a drill instructor. You won't be overpowered by his bravado, nor will you feel miniscule next to his brawn. Instead, you'll likely first notice the intensity in his eyes, and, after chatting with him, be won over by his humility and quiet confidence.

Sports Videos