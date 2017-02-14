Hilton Head High falls to Lakewood in playoff opener

The Hilton Head Island High School girls basketball team had a regular season filled with dramatic finishes, so it was only appropriate that the Seahawks’ Class 4-A playoff opener Tuesday night would follow that script. But unlike the regular season, the playoffs didn’t end with the Seahawks celebrating.
Sophomore point guard Ki’Ari Cain gave the home team fits all night long and Lakewood came into the Seahawks’ gym and escaped with a 40-38 victory. Cain finished with 21 points — four coming on free throws in the final minute — and added five steals for the Lady Gators (10-12).
Cain made one out of two from the line with seven seconds remaining to put Lakewood up by two. The Seahawks (15-10) quickly moved the ball up court, but Miley Ray’s running 3-pointer bounced off the rim and Hilton Head’s players didn’t have time to gather in the rebound before the final buzzer sounded.
“We had every chance at the end of the game, they just made more plays than we did,” said Seahawks head coach Sean Rochester.
Da’Nesha Miller led Hilton Head High with nine points and five rebounds. Ray added eight points and five boards, and Jasmine Campbell finished with eight points and 10 rebounds, but fouled out with 5:10 to play. Chynna Sneed added four points and 12 rebounds.
The Seahawks hurt themselves with 16 turnovers, 11 of which came in the first half. They also struggled at the free throw line, making just 13 of 24.
Lashala Harvin added 10 points for Lakewood, and Serena Choice had eight rebounds and a pair of blocked shots.
