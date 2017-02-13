High school basketball result: Brookland-Cayce vs. Battery Creek girls playoff

The Battery Creek Lady Dolphins bounced Brookland-Cayce out of the Class 3A girls basketball playoffs, winning 61-39 at home.
Kendriana Shojgreen led Battery Creek with 13 points and Kevia Sanders and Taquasha Lampkin each added 11.
The Lady Dolphins’ Geri Forehand fell just short of double digits in points, tallying eight, and Brianna Tolbert added seven. Teammates Jayden Thompson, Dasani Dilbert and Coresha Rutledge also got on the board.
Battery Creek will be on the road for the second round Thursday. The opponent will be Dillon or Hanahan.
