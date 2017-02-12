Worst to first: Hilton Head Island girls take thrill ride into playoffs

Sean Rochester wishes it was some magic formula he could patent. Some things, though, just defy explanation.
It’s become an all-too-familiar scenario when the Hilton Head Island girls are on the court. The Seahawks are behind, the second-half clock is ticking down and answers are in short supply.
“There have been multiple times where I’m pacing and trying to figure things out,” Rochester said. “I’m looking at the scoreboard, I’m looking at the time and I’m asking my assistant coaches, ‘You got any ideas?’ ”
Somehow the Seahawks provide the answer. It’s a comeback script that has taken them from a winless season to a region title in just 12 months, carrying an improbable nine-game winning streak into Tuesday night’s Class 4A playoff opener.
“We do have this nice confidence thing going into the playoffs,” said senior Austin Seelbach. “I’m really excited for what we can do.”
Rochester said: “At this point, you can’t say we’re lucky. Once you do it that many times, there’s something.”
Basketball’s postseason gets underway Monday night with a quartet of Class 3A girls’ games, including home contests for top seed Ridgeland-Hardeeville and Battery Creek.
The Jaguars also hold Class 3A’s top seed on the boys’ side, opening Tuesday night as coach Jeremiah Faber, who reached the 500-win milestone in December, seeks the state title that has continued to elude him over 32 seasons.
In all, 12 area teams landed a berth in the postseason. And though seeing the Hilton Head girls in the brackets may not be a surprise, the journey to a region title has been anything but dull.
Senior Kamryn Jackson, a summer transfer from Atlanta, fell just shy of winning Region 8-4A Player of the Year even with a set of last-second heroics. Fellow senior Da’Nesha Miller and freshman Miley Ray joined her on the all-region team.
Not bad for a team that didn’t win a game last season. The Seahawks went 0-23 as graduation, a new coach and injuries sent them to rock bottom. On 10 occasions, Hilton Head gave up at least 40 points to its opponents. Eight times they didn’t score 20 themselves.
“We knew we wanted to come back a different team than last year,” said Seelbach, who missed a chunk of last season with a knee injury.
The Seahawks beat Whale Branch in the season opener, dispatching the losing streak. They followed by toppling Bluffton 43-42, as Jackson weaved downcourt for the winning points with seven seconds left.
As it turned out, it became the first of a recurring theme for the Seahawks. After a series of slow starts, they’d somehow battle back.
“Our motto is definitely ‘Never give up,’ ” said Miller.
“There’s been times that everybody was doubting us. Even our team, we were doubting — ‘I don’t know how we’re going to come back; it’s going to be a miracle.’ And somehow we came back.”
Five wins in the Seahawks’ current nine-game streak, in fact, have been of the comeback variety. And Jackson has often been in the middle.
At Stall, she spun to the middle as time wound down and put up a floater that sent the game into overtime; the Seahawks prevailed 50-47. When Stall visited Hilton Head, it was Jackson’s 10 points in the final quarter that brought the Seahawks back.
The capper, though, came last Thursday against Beaufort.
Trailing by three with 12 seconds left, Miller rebounded a missed Beaufort free throw and whipped an outlet to Ray, who found Seelbach at midcourt. Seelbach spotted Jackson to her left, fed her and watched a deep 3-pointer swish through the net.
“That was an NBA-range three,” Jackson said. “It would have been so depressing if I had missed.”
That’s the way the Seahawks’ season has gone, though. Back in Atlanta, Jackson probably would have been somewhere in the passing sequence.
“I don’t know where that came from,” Jackson said. “Suddenly this year, I started hitting all my (late-game) shots.”
The Seahawks can only hope it continues. In the playoffs, there’s no room for a slip.
“All the parents say we’ve got to stop giving them heart attacks,” Jackson said. “Especially my mom, because she’s pregnant.”
Added Rochester: “I’ll probably die of a heart attack at 35. But I’ll enjoy it while it lasts.”
Jeff Shain: 843-706-8123, @jeffshain
Area playoff openers
Monday games
Class 3A girls: Brookland-Cayce at Battery Creek, 7 p.m.; Gilbert at Ridgeland-Hardeeville, 7 p.m.; May River at Swansea, 7 p.m.; Bluffton at Strom Thurmond, 7 p.m.
Tuesday games
Class 3A boys: Pelion at Ridgeland-Hardeeville, 7 p.m.; Bluffton at Brookland-Cayce, 7 p.m.; May River at Strom Thurmond, 7 p.m.
Class 4A girls: Lakewood at Hilton Head Island, 7 p.m.
Class 2A girls: Whale Branch at Batesburg-Leesville, 7 p.m.
Wednesday games
Class 4A boys: Beaufort at Crestwood, 7 p.m.; Hilton Head Island at Lakewood, 7 p.m.
Class 2A boys: Andrews at Whale Branch, 7 p.m.
