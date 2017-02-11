High school basketball result: Hilton Head Prep girls vs. Colleton Prep

Colleton Prep 53, Hilton Head Prep 49 (OT): Catherine Sheehan’s 27 points weren’t enough to lift the Dolphins past the home squad.
February 11, 2017 1:06 PM
Colleton Prep 53, Hilton Head Prep 49 (OT): Catherine Sheehan’s 27 points weren’t enough to lift the Dolphins past the home squad.
Kierstin Clark added 11 points and eight assists for Prep (10-9, 6-5 region).
