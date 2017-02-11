High school basketball result: Thomas Heyward boys at John Paul II

John Paul II 64, Thomas Heyward 50: Karl Johnson scored 14 of his 21 points in the third quarter, igniting a 31-point JP2 outburst as the Golden Warriors stormed back from a cold start.
The Golden Warriors (18-8) faced a 10-point halftime deficit before finding their rhythm after the break. Johnson added five steals during the third quarter to help spark the Senior Night turnaround.
“Karl Johnson did what he has done for his whole career,” JP2 coach Stacy Benedik said. “He took the team on his shoulders and willed us to victory.”
Nyleem Wright added 13 points and five rebounds for the Golden Warriors, who face Hilton Head Christian next Tuesday for the final playoff berth from SCISA Region 4-2A. Blake Parsons grabbed seven rebounds in his final home game, and fellow senior Colin Byrne provided energy off the bench.
Comments