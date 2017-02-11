High school basketball result: HH Christian boys at Beaufort Academy

Beaufort Academy 59, Hilton Head Christian 55: Kevin Williams, honored at halftime for topping 1,000 points in his BA career, tossed in another 32 on Senior Night to lead the Eagles.
Luke Harper added 20 points as the Eagles (14-7, 7-6 region) snapped a two-game skid and locked up a berth in the SCISA 2A playoffs.
Williams’ performance raised his career total to 1,290 points. Among those presenting him with his 1,000-point banner were BA’s all-time top scorer Frampton Harper (1,823 points).
