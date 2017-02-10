High School Basketball

February 10, 2017

High school basketball result: HH Christian boys at Hilton Head Prep

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Hilton Head Prep 69, Hilton Head Christian 51: Javonne Watson scored 23 points and Stone McDonald added 20 to lead a trio of Dolphins in double figures.

Mac Orie completed the threesome with 12 points, helping the Dolphins notch their 14th victory in their past 15 outings. Prep (19-3) already has clinched the SCISA Region 4-2A title with a 12-0 region mark.

“I thought we played great in the first half,” said Dolphins coach Jerry Faulkner. “Coach Tamminen has had a lot of injury (at HHCA), but they are well coached and they play hard.”

High School Basketball

Sports Videos