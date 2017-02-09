High school basketball result: JP2 boys vs. Coastal Christian Prep

The John Paul II Golden Warriors won their 17th game of the season Thursday night, topping Coastal Christian Prep 62-37.
Thomas Kender had an outstanding all-around game. He came clost to a triple-double by scoring 12 points, grabbing 11 rebounds and collecting seven steals.
“His energy kept us in the game in the first half,” John Paul II coach Stacy Benedik said. “He just kept hustling and hustling and he hit a huge three at the buzzer to give us momentum going into the locker room. We came out with tremendous energy on the defensive end in the second half that allowed us to hold them to only 12 points for the half.
“It also allowed us to get our transition game going.”
Rashad Battiste finished with 21 points and nine rebounds while Karl Johnson chipped in nine points and seven rebounds.
The Golden Warriors will host Thomas Heyward Friday at 7:30 p.m. for Senior Night.
Comments