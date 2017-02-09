High School Basketball

February 9, 2017 10:51 AM

High school basketball result: Beaufort Academy girls vs. Colleton Prep

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Colleton Prep 48, Beaufort Academy 44: Amelia Huebel’s seventh double/double of the season wasn’t quite enough to put the Eagles over the top as they tried to erase a 10-point deficit in the final quarter.

Huebel scored 18 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for the Eagles (9-8), who trailed 32-29 after three quarters and saw the margin grow to 10 before starting to rally.

Becca Frelin and Karolina Struharova added seven apiece for BA, while Ann Garrett Carter scored 14 for Colleton Prep.

High School Basketball

