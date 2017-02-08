High School Basketball

February 8, 2017 10:23 AM

High school basketball result: Hilton Head Prep boys vs. Bethesda Academy

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Hilton Head Prep 55, Bethesda Academy 51: Javonne Watson’s 17 points led a trio of Prep players in double figures as the Dolphins outlasted the Blazers down the stretch, putting the wraps on a SCISA region championship.

The teams stood tied with two minutes left before Prep made a couple of key defensive stops that ultimately kept the Dolphins unbeaten through 11 region games. Haddith Stewart added 15 points for Prep (18-3), while Mac Orie chipped in with 13.

“Tonight really revealed what type of tough team we have,” Dolphins coach Jerry Faulkner said.

High School Basketball

Sports Videos