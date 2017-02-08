High school basketball result: Hilton Head Island girls vs. R.B. Stall

Hilton Head Island 43, R.B. Stall 39: Kamryn Jackson scored 10 of her 23 points in the fourth quarter as the first-place Seahawks once again came from behind to extend their winning streak to eight games.
After trailing for most of the first three quarters, Hilton Head erupted for 19 points in the final period to take control. A free throw by freshman Chynna Sneed provided the final point, keeping Stall from a chance to tie the game at the buzzer.
Seahawks coach Sean Rochester said Jackson “absolutely carried us offensively. I told the team in the locker room, it was the contributions of everyone on the floor, but individually she’s the best player in our region in my mind.”
Trinity Feltner and Miley Ray added six points each for the Seahawks (14-9), who have won eight of nine region games and can lock up the crown Thursday night against Beaufort.
