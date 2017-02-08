High school basketball result: John Paul II boys vs. St. Andrew’s

St. Andrew’s 60, John Paul II 57 (OT): Foul trouble ultimately caught up with the Golden Warriors, as St. Andrew’s cashed in on 36 free-throw attempts.
“It was a tough way to lose a game,” JP2 coach Stacy Benedik said. “When Karl Johnson fouled out with about 1:30 left in regulation, it caused us some real matchup problems in overtime. We played well defensively, but we couldn’t keep them off the free-throw line.”
Rashad Battiste paced the Golden Warriors (16-8) with 15 points and 15 rebounds. Lindsay Franklin added 14 points, Nyleem Wright had 10 and Johnson finished with seven.
