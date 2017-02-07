Soaring Eagles: Hilton Head Christian tops Thomas Heyward

“Bucky” the T. rex has emerged in the rotunda of the College of Charleston’s Addlestone Library, where it can be viewed from vantage points on three floors. The 37-foot-long fossil dinosaur skeleton, on loan for up to a year from the Children's Museum of Indianapolis, was installed Feb. 3, according to a university news release. Bucky was found in South Dakota in 1998 and named after rodeo cowboy Bucky Derflinger, who discovered it while training a horse on his ranch. It is one of the most complete tyrannosaur skeletons ever found. The library is across the street from the Mace Brown Museum in the School of Sciences of Mathematics, which boasts a collection of fossils, including a world-class exhibit of fossilized whales. The museum is open daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. except Wednesdays.