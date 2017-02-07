Soaring Eagles: Hilton Head Christian tops Thomas Heyward

Behind another stellar game by star guard Macee Tamminen (25 points), the Hilton Head Christian Academy girls basketball team won at Thomas Heyward Academy, 55-30, in Ridgeland on Feb. 7, 2017. The Eagles are 19-2. The Lady Rebels, 14-2.
Beaufort Academy exchange student scores basket in final game

Joelle Zingg, No. 4, scores her first and only points of the season for Beaufort Academy in the Eagles' final regular season game against Charleston Collegiate on Feb. 16 in Charleston. Zingg, a Swiss exchange student who had never played competitive basketball, achieved her personal goal of making a basket with under 4 minutes left in the fourth quarter. The Eagles won 56-33.

Timelapse: College of Charleston reconstructs 'Bucky' the T. rex in library

“Bucky” the T. rex has emerged in the rotunda of the College of Charleston’s Addlestone Library, where it can be viewed from vantage points on three floors. The 37-foot-long fossil dinosaur skeleton, on loan for up to a year from the Children's Museum of Indianapolis, was installed Feb. 3, according to a university news release. Bucky was found in South Dakota in 1998 and named after rodeo cowboy Bucky Derflinger, who discovered it while training a horse on his ranch. It is one of the most complete tyrannosaur skeletons ever found. The library is across the street from the Mace Brown Museum in the School of Sciences of Mathematics, which boasts a collection of fossils, including a world-class exhibit of fossilized whales. The museum is open daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. except Wednesdays.

