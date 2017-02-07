John Paul II to honor coaching ace Bobby Cremins at halftime Friday

Bobby Cremins, now living on Hilton Head Island after a 31-year coaching career, will be honored by John Paul II at halftime of Friday night's game against Thomas Heyward for his fundraising work toward the Golden Warriors' new gym.
Cremins served as honorary chair of JP2's committee to build the facility, which opened over the summer and played host to its first varsity games in August. Key to the effort was a January 2015 fundraiser in which the former Georgia Tech and College of Charleston coach shared the stage with the late Pat Conroy.
After a standout playing career at USC, Cremins led his teams to 18 NCAA Tournament appearances as a coach, including a Final Four appearance with Georgia Tech in 1990.
Comments