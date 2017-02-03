High school basketball result: Hilton Head Island girls vs. Colleton County

The Hilton Head Island Lady Seahawks led from start to finish at Colleton County on Friday night, beating the Lady Cougars 40-33.
The Lady Seahawks received balanced scoring led by Kamryn Jackson and Da'Nesha Miller’s 9 points, Miley Ray’ eight points and Austin Seelbach’s seven points.
The win moved Hilton Head to 7-1 in region play and 13-9 overall.
The Seahawks sit alone atop their region with two games to play.
“I thought our girls really did a great job of executing our game plan,” Hilton Head Island coach Sean Rochester said. “We were able to take what we worked on in practice last night and make it effective in the game. We moved the ball well on offense and got scoring from a lot of girls.
“To secure a home playoff game after last season is a huge accomplishment, but our focus is now on Stall on Tuesday night."
Hilton Head Island will host Stall on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
