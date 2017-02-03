High school basketball result: Hilton Head Island vs. Colleton County

Hilton Head Island knocked off region leader Colleton County 57-50 in Walterboro on Friday night.
The teams ended the second and third quarters tied at 26 and 45, respectively, but the Seahawks enjoyed 12-5 scoring edge down the stretch. Hayden Schwartz and Trevor Wright each canned a pair of free throws to close out the win.
Bryce Singleton led the Seahawks with 16 points. Tyreke Young and Tywyaun Pope contributed 10 apiece.
De’iajae Ferguson and Tristian Nieves led the way for the Cougars with 16 and nine points, respectively.
Hilton Head Island will return to action Tuesday at home against Stall.
