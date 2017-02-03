High school basketball result: Beaufort Academy boys vs. Coastal Christian

Beaufort Academy 78, Coastal Christian 43: Kevin Williams and Dawson Coleman both recorded double/doubles to help the Eagles record their fourth victory in their past five outings.
Williams scored 26 points and pulled down 13 rebounds for BA (13-5), which used a 24-point second quarter to break things open and grab a 40-22 lead at intermission. Coleman contributed 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Eagles, while Jalen Moon poured in 19 points and Luke Harper produced 17.
Ashton Wood led Coastal Christian with 16 points.
