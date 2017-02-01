High school basketball result: Hilton Head Island girls vs. Cane Bay

Hilton Head Island 36, Cane Bay 31: Miley Ray scored 10 points and the Seahawks survived a physical second half to leave Cane Bay with their sixth consecutive victory, keeping them tied atop the Region 8-4A standings.
The Seahawks eased out to a 27-21 advantage at halftime, before the game turned into a defensive battle over the final two periods. Austin Seelbach added seven points for Hilton Head (12-9, 6-1 region), while Kamryn Jackson tallied six.
“It wasn’t pretty, but getting a win on the road isn’t easy in this region,” coach Sean Rochester said. “Cane Bay has played the top three teams in the region at home and lost by five or less each time, so I’m happy to come home with a win.”
Comments