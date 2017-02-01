High School Basketball

February 1, 2017 10:14 AM

High school basketball result: Beaufort Academy boys at John Paul II

Posted by Jeff Shain

John Paul II 65, Beaufort Academy 63: Karl Johnson scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Golden Warriors stormed back from a 10-point deficit entering the final quarter.

Rashad Battiste added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Golden Warriors (16-6, 5-5 region), who trailed 53-43 after three periods before erupting for 22 points in the final eight minutes. Nyleem Wright had 11 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Kevin Williams scored 21 points to lead Beaufort Academy (12-5, 6-4), which took a two-point victory in their previous meeting this season. Dawson Coleman added 14 points and Luke Harper had 13.

High School Basketball

Sports Videos