High school basketball result: Thomas Heyward girls at Hilton Head Prep

Thomas Heyward 37, Hilton Head Prep 23: Alayna DeLong scored 13 points and pulled down eight rebounds to lead the Rebels, who extended their winning streak to five games.

Jamie Davis and Ivy Bryan each contributed seven points and five rebounds for Thomas Heyward (19-2), which has been on the road for its past four victories. Ellie Bryan chipped in with six points and five rebounds.

Kierstin Clark tallied eight points and Catherine Sheehan had seven for Prep (9-7), which connected on just 10 of 58 field-goal attempts.

