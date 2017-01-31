High School Basketball

January 31, 2017 8:36 AM

High school basketball result: Hilton Head Prep boys vs. Memorial Day

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Memorial Day 50, Hilton Head Prep 47: The Dolphins’ 10-game winning streak came to an end despite a 19-point performance by Ian Plummer.

Javonne Watson tossed in another 11 points for Prep (15-3), which had not lost since before the Christmas break.

