High school basketball result: Whale Branch boys vs. North Charleston

Whale Branch 66, North Charleston 42: Xyion Youmans tallied 12 points and four other Warriors also scored in double figures on the way to Whale Branch’s ninth victory in its past 10 games.
Camrin Miller, Kenny Brown, George Delaney and Daijion Galloway added 11 points apiece for Whale Branch (15-5), which rose to No.5 in the latest Class 2A coaches rankings.
The Warriors now stand 6-1 in Region 6-2A competition, with their only loss coming to No.3 Burke. Those teams will meet again in the regular-season finale Feb. 7 at Burke.
Drew Murray led North Charleston with 16 points.
